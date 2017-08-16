Sannhet - So Numb album review

Formed in 2010, this instrumental trio formed part of the wave of USBM revisionists, redefining the genre’s hallmarks. Like several others, their introduction of post-rock elements proved refreshing, adding cinematic scope to their exploration of urbane darkness on ugly debut Known Flood, before the sophisticated atmospheric refinement that elevated their glowering riffs resulted in 2015’s acclaimed Revisionist. On So Numb this continues: a cautionary tale of seeking refuge in escapism that takes their sound further from the darkness and into the morning light. Their percussive clatter and tremolo-scarified guitars are a recurrent theme but are too often neutered, beautified by the gilded atmospherics of Sapphire. Way Out’s off-kilter arrangement of skittering drums and knotted bass gives way to exhilarating rushes of pace before the rhythmic stabs of Sleep Well degenerate into trebly squall, all stylishly combining to create an experience that’s initially uplifting, but ultimately lacking in substance.