Sabbath Assembly: Ye Are Gods

The Process Church Of The Final Judgement was a religious group that flourished in the late 1960s and 70s that worshipped Christ, Jehovah, Lucifer and Satan as separate entities in the belief that they would one day pass judgement of humanity and bring about the end of the world – which as the basis for an album, is pretty metal.

Sabbath Assembly’s second LP, however, is not metal at all. Rather, Ye Are Gods, an LP of contemporary interpretations of Process Church hymns never heard by those not part of the church, is more reminiscent of Willow’s Song from The Wicker Man, most notably during And The Clarion Calls, which rests heavily on the haunting vocals of Jamie Myers who’s joined in place of the outgoing Jex Thoth – or the more folk heavy moments of Nick Drake’s Bryter Layter (Christ You Bring The End, especially).

Interestingly the rise and fall melody and stabbing rhythm of Bless Our Lord And Master also brings to mind Ennio Morricone’s The Good, The Bad And The Ugly score.