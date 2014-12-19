Ruts DC: Reissues

The Ruts are probably best known for their hit Babylon’s Burning and for the sad, early death of their original singer Malcolm Owen in 1980. While they never regained chart success, the rest of the group showed themselves to be among the most adept exponents of punk’s affiliation with reggae.

Released in 1982, Rhythm Collision Vol. 1 (8⁄ 10 ) was recorded with Neil Fraser (aka the Mad Professor) at his home studio, the group high on Nigerian weed.

The results remain vibrant and undimmed, far less dated than other more heralded albums of the time. It’s not just the Prof’s varispeeding and reverb-ing that make the album, it’s the quality of the playing, including the late Paul Fox’s guitars and Mitt Gamon’s harmonica on Whatever We Do, or their accomplished, funky chops on Militant.