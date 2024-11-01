You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

A beacon of eccentricity in a drab world, Rosalie Cunningham has a kaleidoscopic musical brain. To Shoot Another Day is her third studio album, and like its predecessors, it brings the breezily psychedelic and the intricately crafted together in a giant glitter-puff of pure magic.

Still in thrall to the late ‘60s and early ‘70s, the convoluted but irresistibly catchy likes of Timothy Martin’s Conditioning School and Denim Eyes twist nostalgia into revelation, as Cunningham’s innate theatricality and clever songwriting casually conjure a gently lysergic otherworld that seems to exist out of time.

A proven writer of great riffs, she excels herself on menacing exposé The Smut Peddler and the gnarly Spook Racket. The title track is a cracked mirror Bond theme, dripping with melodrama; Heavy Pencil fidgets and pirouettes like The Monochrome Set jamming with Grand Funk; and The Premiere rhymes “pyjamas” with “Bahamas” and absolutely gets away with it.

National treasure status is inevitable, surely?