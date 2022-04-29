Roger Chapman: a performer first, a recording artist second

You’d think a voice like Roger Chapman’s could tackle any style of music and still prick up plenty of ears. But after making his name fronting progressively minded blues rockers Family and then ploughing a flintier blues-rock furrow with Streetwalkers, 1979’s Chappo saw him newly solo and slightly unsure of his identity.

Drawing on more diverse textures works on the gutsy rock’n’soul of Midnite Child and the funky twang of Who Pulled The Nite Down, but the anaemic electric piano and anodyne production water down the taste.

Dabblings in southern rock (Ducking Down and bonus track Fist To Yer Jaw) and a chunkier sound make his second studio album (and the fourth of five discs here) more satisfying, but the material in this box set that has endured best is on the two Live In Hamburg CDs, which show just what an elemental force Chapman was on stage when backed by his band The Shortlist.

Feisty live takes of Moth To A Flame and Can’t Get In sound like they were always designed to be performed rather than recorded. Live tracks from a BBC In Concert show beef up the package further to reinforce the notion of a performer first, a recording artist second.