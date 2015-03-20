Ringo Starr: Postcards From Paradise

Calling on his all-star band, Ringo’s 18th solo album treads a well-worn path.

The opening track of this first new collection of material in three years, Rory And The Hurricanes, is an autobiographical reminiscence of Starr’s pre-Beatles band, while Bridges harks back to a later, golden period of sitar-laden psychedelia.

The album features some truly stellar musicians, but it’s a shame they didn’t have some more memorable material to work with, as the rest of the album drifts aimlessly along as mid-tempo AOR with no particular standout tracks.

A rather predictable record. If you like Ringo, it’s what you’d hope for. If not, this album won’t convince you otherwise./o:p