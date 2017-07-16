Rex Brown - Smoke On This album review

Rex Brown’s debut solo album isn’t what you’d expect from a former member of Pantera, but it is exactly what you’d expect from a 50-something good ole boy from Texas. Belying his fourth-banana-in-a-90s-metal band status, Smoke On This is shit-kicking stoner rock with one eye on the glorious past.

Fans of his old band looking for spark-fingered histrionics or chest-thumping machismo will be disappointed – Brown was always the lukewarm water between the fire and ice of Phil Anselmo and Dimebag Darrell. But like a packhorse in an old western movie, Smoke On This does just what it needs to with the minimum of flash.