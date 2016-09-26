Ray Wilson - Makes Me Think Of Home album review

The ex-Stiltskin and Genesis frontman has been busy, with steady touring schedules alongside this, his second album release of the year. Anyone familiar with his previous solo work, especially the most recent Songs For A Friend, won’t be surprised at the very personal, even confessional nature of many of the lyrics here. Vague Genesis stylings and the hard rock edge of some of Stiltskin’s material are largely absent, with most of the tracks being acoustic guitar or piano-led pop rock. The real power resides within voice and lyrics – a voice as reassuringly characterful and warm as ever.

Wilson’s gutsy delivery shines within many of the uncluttered arrangements, with some terrific performances, especially the slow-building, intense and emotive title track, and the raw choruses of Anyone Out There. Wilson’s reflections on his life, loves and career are often rueful, and although there’s a wry humour in tracks like the single from the album, Amen To That, and the paean to much-loved comic strip Calvin And Hobbes, there’s still an undertone of sadness and regret. This isn’t a collection of bangin’ prog tunes, but it is a slice of quality from one of Britain’s more underrated singers.