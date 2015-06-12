RavenEye: Breaking Out

Already turning heads under his own name, Oli Brown’s new power trio builds upon the formidable blues-rock foundation he’s laid down over the past decade.

Put together as more of a balls-out rock’n’roll band, RavenEye’s debut mini-LP packs in a healthy dose of riffage with the blues as a springboard into some seriously groove-heavy tunes.

Get It Started does just that in thunderous style, lurching from a strutting riff into a solid, fist-banging chorus, while Breaking Out and closer You Got It owe as much to Soundgarden’s brooding menace as to Brown’s bluesy roots.

A mere five tracks is simply not enough – surely a full album is in order, and soon too.