I don’t wanna hear anything about “hair metal”. Ratt were a goddamn rock’n’roll band. One of the best of the 80s. And Out Of The Cellar was easily the best thing they ever did. It was an irresistible combination of Aerosmith swagger and finely honed pop sensibilities.

Girls loved them, guys loved them, they rode the whirlwind all across the globe on the strength of pulse-pounders like Round And Round, Lack Of Communication, Back For More, Wanted Man, etc. Seriously, like 70% of this album was big hits.

And unlike their litter mates Mötley Crüe, they did not resort to power ballads to pander to radio. They just figured they’d get by on sheer charisma. Of course it couldn’t last, and their legacy has been in shambles ever since, but whatever.

They were gods at this point. I’m not sure this redux is necessary, since you can still buy an OG copy of this record for like $7 in every record store in the world, but it does come with a bonus outtake of Reach For The Sky (and on a 7” single, if you buy the vinyl version) and a lenticiular cover. So there’s that.

