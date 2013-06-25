Ramming Speed: Doomed To Destroy, Destined To Die

When it comes to these Boston heshers, it’s a case of old meets new. After almost a decade in relative obscurity, Prosthetic are bringing their energetic skank’n’shuffle twist on the Bay Area’s heyday to a broader audience.

Fans of previous works on Teenage Disco Bloodbath and Tankcrimes Records know all about Ramming Speed’s potential for conglomerations. Doomed To Destroy, Destined To Die takes the guitar-happy flourishes of Gama Bomb and Revocation and melds them with the bouncy gallop of classic Testament and Exodus. Added to that is some raw, metallic crossover, the occasional blastbeat and vocalist Pete Gallagher’s chameleon-like voice.

Songs like Gorgon’s Eye, Under The Monolith and Anthems Of Despair (Summer Jam) are pit-friendly and can act as a bridge between the only-old-is-true crowd and new jack thrash kids who assume Municipal Waste to be the pinnacle of musical perfection. Welcome to the wider world, dudes.