Public Animal: Habitat Animal

Distilling the essence of 70s rock into one great Purple/Sabs/Who pastiche, this Toronto band have tweaked the sound to impress brasher 21st-century ears.

Their attention to detail is impressive, right down to the sequencing. So the grandiose opening track is followed by a typically spirited track two. The second ‘side’ of the album starts with a slow, psychedelic blues and the weaker tracks are shoved towards the end, before another grandiose epic that has more false endings than The Who’s A Quick One.

Their distinguishing trademark is having a girl singer/keyboard player to share the vocals with the guitarist. And while their playing occasionally gets a bit messy, at least they avoid the Spinal Tap pitfalls.

