Pitbulls In The Nursery: Equanimity

Look past the name and you find a band with huge talent on Equanimity.

An exciting mixture of straight-up destruction – the opening riff sounds like a modernised Immolation – and more accessible melody, this confidently walks a difficult line between complexity and intricacy and clarity of songwriting.

You never lose the intensity when the tune takes over, but it has variety, and this has broader appeal than the obvious comparisons – Obscura, in particular. The widdle and whizz isn’t for chin-stroking, it’s about memorable songs. Comparisons to Gojira aren’t a million miles away, given the heavy-tech-for-all sound. This is, however, the only drawback to what’s otherwise a triumph; when they slip into the more melodic, Joe Duplantier-esque shouts, they aren’t well-executed, sounding reined-in and tuneless, falling flat on its arse between two stools. This, and the clumsy rhythm to the lyrics in places, are all that’s holding this back from ruling completely.