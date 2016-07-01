Peter Wolf: A Cure For Loneliness (Concord Records)

Peter Wolf has been in no hurry to push his solo career in the new millennium. A Cure For Loneliness is just his third album in 14 years, the singer/songwriter pursuing quality over quantity. A lush collection of blues, soul, rock and even country, Wolf’s ‘comeback’ explores roots music in its many facets.

From the soulful Peace Of Mind and the nostalgic Fun For A While to the jumpin’ jive of Mr Mistake, or a rowdy bluegrass take on Love Stinks, Wolf’s warm vocals push a crackerjack band to its limit. The heart of the album is It’s Raining, a Don Covay co-write that displays Wolf’s enduring love of classic R&B, an emotion that ties the entire album together nicely.