Pain Of Salvation - In The Passing Light Of Day album review

Three years ago Pain Of Salvation’s Daniel Gildenlöw endured a serious brush with the grim reaper, spending several months in hospital thanks to a severe bacterial infection. Understandably, this caused the Swede to dwell upon all manner of issues, from the disease that attacked him with such randomness and extremity to the very meaning of life. Gildenlöw now channels that inner debate into a remarkable suite of songs.

The first studio release in six years from the long-running progressive metal band, …Light Of Day is fuelled by anger, puzzlement, fear, hope and no small amount of gravitas, its brooding contents bookended by epic songs that last for 10 and 15 minutes respectively. On A Tuesday is a juddering freight train of riff-rock and spoken-word angst that’s coloured by beguiling fragments of twisted fragility. It’s not easy listening, but for those willing to immerse themselves in the concept, to ask the same questions as Gildenlöw, it’s very special indeed.