Outloud: Love Catastrophe

Love Catastrophe is the second album from the US/UK/Greek/German group Outloud, following their warmly received debut from two years ago.

Those seduced by We’ll Rock You To Hell And Back Again!’s winning blend of melodic hard rock and metal influences, garnished with a generous helping of cheese, should prepare for more of the same, because the band members and production team (mixing duties once again falling to the estimable Tommy Hansen) remain as constant as Outloud’s vivacious formula.

The presence of both Firewind guitarist/keyboard player Bob Katsionis and ex-Helloween/Firewind drummer Mark Cross provides a sturdy backbone, but material such as We Came To Rock and Waiting For Your Love proves that hummability is the name of the game.