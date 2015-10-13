Orkan: Livlaus

Add in a devastating touch of thrash, some legendary members of the scene (Byfrost, live Taake musicians) and a title that translates to a cold, unfeeling ‘Lifeless’, and you should have a recipe for success.

Where Orkan fall down is that most of Livlaus has been heard before in one iteration or another. It’s disappointing, as Fanden på veggen starts the record on suitably mysterious vibrations.

It’s all swirling mists and harsh, hidden shrieks and a sound not unlike Taake (never a bad thing until you can’t stop hearing Taake riffs during the playing time). As the record progresses, it begins to sound a little too much like every other modern Norwegian black metal band.

If you’ve heard Marduk’s latest, then Brende Bruer, Svart Metall will sound far too familiar. And such is the problem with Livlaus. There’s no solid identity here, nothing to mark them out or warrant further listening. It will be interesting to hear what they do next, and if they have the confidence to try something new.