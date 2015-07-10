Orange Humble Band: Depressing Beauty

They’re something of a long-lost group, Orange Humble Band. Formed in 1994, they put out two albums and then disappeared at the start of the new century.

Their return pegs them firmly in the era they were born of and, frankly, that’s a very good thing indeed.

With band member ties to both The Posies and Big Star, there’s a deep understanding of the merits of pop done well, mixing in timeless American indie rock, country and soul.

There’s even a touch of Mojave 3 in Darryl Mather’s dryly emotional vocals and Susan Cowsill’s sweet harmonies, plus sumptuous strings and Spooner Oldham’s rich keys. The Girl Without A Name, meanwhile, is a cousin of US radio rock behemoth Crimson And Clover.

The title is perfectly fitting – this is gorgeously crafted rock with a melancholy edge that, while unlikely to tear the world apart, makes it a more comforting place to be./o:p