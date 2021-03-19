Now And Then by Paul Stanley's Soul Station is an authentic labour of love

If you're expecting anything resembling a Kiss album from Paul Stanley, then forget it. This is all about his love for Motown, Otis Redding and other soul icons.

The man himself has never hidden an adoration for this style of music, so everything is approached with a sense of authenticity, care. Versions of The Temptations' Just My Imagination and The Miracles' Tracks Of My Tears are breathtaking, Stanley's caressing voice striking the right mood as his backing band offer a beautiful instrumental balance.

There are nine covers and five originals, each delivered with feeling. The standout moments come on Could It Be I'm Falling In Love (originally by The Spinners) and Ooo Baby Baby (Smokey Robinson). Both are stunning tributes to the originals, as well as offering a modern varnish.

This is Stanley's best non Kiss album since his '78 self-titled solo release.