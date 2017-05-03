No Sin Evades His Gaze - Endless Disconnect album review

These Blackpool tech-metallers have only been a band for two years, which makes Endless Disconnect, with its thundering riffs and elaborate technicality, all the more impressive. That said, it’s no surprise that they’re already on their second album, given the ambitious and progressive nature of their Age Of Sedation debut. That record might have had too many ideas jostling for the spotlight, but here the band have decluttered, augmented their groove-heavy sound and found focus. Heavy Days and If Only To Fall pack meaty choruses splattered with frenetic, freeform, razor-sharp riffery. I Decide and You Can’t Save Me feature blizzards of loopy leads and juddering fretwork with chunky riffs that never fall into djent-tinged bilge. Some vocal melodies pack a bigger sucker-punch than others but there’s no denying NSEHG play with such tightknit ferocity it’s like they’ve been together for yonks. God only knows where they’ll be in five years’ time.