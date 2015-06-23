No Consequence: Vimana

There are three types of bands in every popular musical movement: the inspirations and the trailblazers, the copycats and the chancers and, well, the rest.

In terms of the tech-metal movement, southern England’s No Consequence very definitely fit into the latter category.

Vimana is an enjoyable album, with some genuinely great moments. Unfortunately, especially when compared with what a band like Periphery have served up this year, it’s going to be very tough for them to stand out from a near-saturated market. No Consequence seem content to rely solely on the genre’s usual palm-muted riffing, floaty epic melodic passages and growled-to- whispered vocals, without ever seeking to explore new territories. If that’s your bag, then the Eastern-tinged Is This A Way To Live and album highlight Citizen, all bouncing grooves and high-speed rhythmic time changes, will have you nodding your head in approval. But it’s doubtful you’ll get any more than that. No Consequence probably won’t ever be your favourite band, but they’re a good band nonetheless.