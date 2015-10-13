Nile / Suffocation / Bloodtruth

The thrashy grit of Aussie openers TRUTH CORRODED [7] packs plenty of bite.

While they may not be that animated on stage, they look and act so genuine that a rapport with the healthy crowd quickly develops. Sadly, BLOODTRUTH [5] simply can’t follow them. They may be taut and brutal, but there’s no charisma and the wall of sound lacks articulation, so lands no punches.

The crowd’s drift towards the bar is noticeable. The full crowd didn’t come to see SUFFOCATION [8] because of spectacular visuals or huge stagecraft, they came because the riffs feel like they’re pummelling your teeth out, and the sudden pace drops hit you like a punch to the gut – and tonight is a fine example of why that rules. With the obscenely talented Kevin Talley now behind the kit, the stop-on-a-dime tempo changes and split-second pauses that make Suffocation so mauling to stand in front of are as percussive as ever.

Suffocation play hard. Really, really hard (Image: © Marie Korner)

In the same league of technicality and brutality they may be, but NILE [8] are such a different proposition that you’re not left comparing the co-headliners – something that helps both bands’ sets stick in the memory. Nile’s Egyptian tones, combined with Dallas Toler-Wade’s growls being more majestic spite than grave-born filth, create a huge atmosphere. Plus everyone barking along to Black Seeds Of Vengeance is still hugely stirring. A killer evening.