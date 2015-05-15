Nelson: Peace Out

A piece of musical history was made in 1990 when Matthew and Gunnar Nelson (Can’t Live Without Your) Love And Affection topped the Billboard singles chart. In doing so the Timotei Twins, as the wholesome duo were fondly nicknamed, became the third generation of their family to achieve such a feat, following in the footsteps of hitmaking Hall Of Fame father Ricky and band-leading grand-daddy Ozzie.

Just for the sake of emphasis, the song’s parent album, After The Rain, went on to sell triple-platinum. Bitter arguments with Geffen Records would delay its follow-up, and after Because They Can flopped the siblings explored the country-rock route.

However, five years ago Nelson were encouraged to return to their pink and fluffy roots, even breaking their duck here in the UK at the Firefest. Clearly, some love for Matthew and Gunnar still remains.

Peace Out is Nelson’s second – and apparently final – set of original material for Frontiers. Although the hairstyles are a little less flamboyant, from the super-hummable Wanna Stay Home to the swoon-inducing, lighter-waving On The Bright Side, it adheres to the tried ‘n’ trusted blueprint of their debut. Depending upon your viewpoint, of course, that will represent either heaven or hell.