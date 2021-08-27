Neal Morse Band contrast the epic with the concise on Innocence & Danger

As prog watchers know, Neal Morse (vocals, guitar, keyboards) and Mike Portnoy (drums) are prolific collaborators, often accompanied by bassist Randy George.

Since 2012 the trio’s chemistry has been enhanced by NMB bandmates Bill Hubauer (vocals, keyboards) and Eric Gillette (vocals, guitar), resulting in a contemporary prog sound.

Tapping into the genre’s early sense of musical adventure, without the stale indulgence of the mid-70s, latest album Innocence & Danger contrasts epics and concise tracks.

Beyond The Years holds the attention through 30 minutes of mood and tempo changes, balancing memorable melodies with dazzling musical interplay. The band are equally effective stripped down to Not Afraid Part 1’s acoustic guitar and vocal harmonies, and Your Place In The Sun’s snappy, pop-tinged groove.