Nashville Pussy: Up The Dosage

Unashamed party animals, Nashville Pussy haven't sounded this strong since debut album Let Them Eat Pussyin 1998.

Atlanta’s fiery four-piece clearly don’t give a damn, they’re just doing what comes naturally — and that means pulling together references from Motorhead, Ted Nugent, Aerosmith and Skynyrd, alongside a huge dose of redneck attitude, while never losing their ribald sense of humour. It’s obvious on Everybody’s Fault But Mine, which owes something to Mountain, and carries on through the Motorhead-fuelled Rub It To Death and Spent.

They then hook up the trailer to the ZZ Top snout for Beginning Of The End before getting countrified for ,Tray For Cocaine, Hooray For Tennessee. This is Skynyrd with tongues in cheek, while Pillbilly Blues hitches a ride to an AC/DC groove circa Let There Be Rock, and Pussy’s Not A Dirty Word could belong in the Aerosmith box. Yep, this is loud American rock’n’roll, with no frills, no regrets.