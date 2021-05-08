Nancy Wilson bleeds authenticity as You And Me steps outside Heart's boundaries

After a lifetime as sister Ann Wilson’s right-hand woman, guitarist Nancy Wilson ventures yet further outside the boundaries of Heart. The wispy You And Me and I’ll Find You project romantic idyll for a love that transcends any borders. We Meet Again is pensive, while on The Inbetween synth melds with a laid-back message of compromise.

Of the covers, Bruce Springsteen’s The Rising layers acoustic guitar over foundational distortion, while Simon And Garfunkel’s The Boxer and Cranberries hit Dreams blend seamlessly with Wilson’s serene originals.

A grungy offshoot features Pearl Jam’s Daughter, and Party At The Angel Ballroom welcomes Duff McKagan and Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins for the rumbling post-lockdown battle cry ‘Party like hell’. The Dragon pays gritty tribute to Layne Staley, and 4 Edward is a thoughtful, bluesy nod to the late Eddie Van Halen.

With its contrasts in mood, this solo studio debut (aside from ’09’s Baby Guitars’ kids songs) bleeds authenticity and does Wilson credit as an independent artist.