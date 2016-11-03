Naat album review – Naat

Instrumental post-rock/sludge is Naat’s calling card and the Italians have garnered their experience in other bands – Antea, Lilium, Stone Smokers – to create a cinematic debut.

Draped in atmosphere, Naat bridges the gaps between Cult Of Luna and Pelican and leans heavily on crunchy, weighty riffs that soar before taking small steps back from the edge and allowing a shining guitar to peek out from the shadows.

Falesia lifts its shimmering guitar push towards the forefront of track to give a little light and hope to proceedings while Temo’s builds on layers of drone-like movements create a darkness that envelopes the song. Baltoro is driven by pulsing drums and echoing guitar lines that climb ever higher before giving way to the rumbling discord of Bromo and the shuddering beats throughout Dancalia. Naat is an intriguing entry point into the instrumental world it’s also an album that will reveal more layers on repeated listens.