Motörhead - Under Cöver album review

Forget any cynicism you may have about this being a cash-in because the music here is simply irresistible. It takes in the period from 1992-2015, picking out songs closely associated with other artists, but here given a Lemmy-style enthusiastic rock’n’roll sheen. From Ozzy Osbourne’s Hellraiser, which was actually co-written with Lemmy, through to the Sex Pistols’ God Save The Queen, onward to Judas Priest’s classic Breaking The Law and Twisted Sister’s Shoot ’Em Down, plus Metallica’s Whiplash, every cover version works so well they seem to belong to Motörhead. Saxon’s Biff Byford joins the band for a strong run-through of Rainbow’s Starstruck, but the real gem here is a previously unreleased version of David Bowie’s Heroes. Quite why this been allowed to gather dust on the shelf since being recorded in 2015 is puzzling; it pays respect to the originals, yet fits seamlessly into the band’s style. A cracking collection.