Motionless In White/Cane Hill/Ice Nine Kills at Koko, London - live review

By the looks of the mahooosive queue trailing halfway across Camden, every member of London’s black-clad contingent has descended on Koko tonight. Up first, ICE NINE KILLS [6] aren’t reinventing any wheels with their bouncy, anthemic metalcore, but that doesn’t seem important while the room is bellowing the chorus of Communion Of The Cursed with resounding vigour. CANE HILL [7] are confrontational and tightly wound, and emanate a combative energy as they hit the stage, yet their Korn and Mudvayne-aping nu metal is met with a strangely subdued reception. Frontman Elijah Witt’s frustration is palpable but it doesn’t stop him delivering Time Bomb, Lord Of The Flies and It Follows like a rabid dog foaming at the mouth. Less than two years ago, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE [8] were up the road headlining the 500-capacity Underworld. In the short time since then they’ve grown exponentially into a fully blown, main stage-bothering, arena-eyeballing proposition. Their confidence has kept pace and, as the band gaze out on a sold-out Koko that’s going completely batty, they couldn’t look more at home. The industrialtinged riffs of Reincarnate and Necessary Evil are meatier than a T-bone buffet and Soft’s ‘You’re mine, motherfucker!’ roar shakes the room as a PVC-sheathed Chris Motionless swaggers and stomps between blazing lights and writhing dancers. Last year he set out the band’s ambition to one day headline Download Festival. Based on tonight’s performance, only a fool would bet against them.