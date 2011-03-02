Trending

Miss Behaviour: Last Woman Standing

AOR newbies with classy debut.

By Reviews 

TODO alt text

It’s easy to see why Sweden’s Miss Behaviour have burst onto the melodic hard rock scene with such a flourish.

Complete with layered guitars and whoa-whoa backing, if opening track, 1988, doesn’t lay the band’s cards on the table firmly enough then Cynthia, a driving-paced, keyboard-rich, sugar-coated rocker renders their agenda crystal clear.

Citing Magnum, Journey, Foreigner, Yngwie and Europe as influences, the quartet play effortless-sounding, harmonious hard rock, overlain with great, accent-free vocals. The 1980s are freely celebrated here – Miss Behaviour don’t wear spandex or sport puffed-up hair, but they almost should.

Perfect War, which features a guest solo from former Helloween/current Masterplan guitarist Roland Grapow, reveals the group at their heaviest, but the importance of a memorable hook continues to exert its influence. Even when a song is stretched out to seven minutes long, a deliciously pompous duet between Roos and Kajsa Berg, your attention remains intact.

H.E.A.T. and Houston, you have rivals.