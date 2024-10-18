Mick Fleetwood and Jake Shimabukuro share a broad definition of the blues on collaborative album

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

Hawaiian-born ukulele player Jake Shimabukuro’s radical version of While My Guitar Gently Weeps was an early YouTube viral video back in 2006, leading to a varied career that has eventually alighted on a blues album for which he's got together with his friend Mick Fleetwood.

Shimabukuro has taken a broad definition of the blues that includes A Whiter Shade Of Pale, ’Cause We’ve Ended As Lovers and Keep On Rockin’ In The Free World as well as more traditional material like Rolling And Tumbling and Still Got The Blues, and he’s adept at bringing out the melodic aspects of the songs with his distinctive strum and twang.

Jake Shimabukuro, Mick Fleetwood - Whiter Shade of Pale - YouTube Watch On

Drummer Fleetwood also enjoys going back to his roots, not least on Need Your Love So Bad which harks back to his very early Mac days with Peter Green, and Songbird, over which he delivers a spoken tribute to its writer Christine McVie. They are the only vocals on an otherwise instrumental album.