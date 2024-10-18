Mick Fleetwood and Jake Shimabukuro share a broad definition of the blues on collaborative album

Ukulele blues from Fleetwood Mac founder and Hawaiin YouTube sensation

By
( )
published
Mick Fleetwood and Jake Shimabukuro: Blues Experience cover art
(Image: © Forty Below)

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

Hawaiian-born ukulele player Jake Shimabukuro’s radical version of While My Guitar Gently Weeps was an early YouTube viral video back in 2006, leading to a varied career that has eventually alighted on a blues album for which he's got together with his friend Mick Fleetwood.

Shimabukuro has taken a broad definition of the blues that includes A Whiter Shade Of Pale, ’Cause We’ve Ended As Lovers and Keep On Rockin’ In The Free World as well as more traditional material like Rolling And Tumbling and Still Got The Blues, and he’s adept at bringing out the melodic aspects of the songs with his distinctive strum and twang.

Jake Shimabukuro, Mick Fleetwood - Whiter Shade of Pale - YouTube Jake Shimabukuro, Mick Fleetwood - Whiter Shade of Pale - YouTube
Watch On

Drummer Fleetwood also enjoys going back to his roots, not least on Need Your Love So Bad which harks back to his very early Mac days with Peter Green, and Songbird, over which he delivers a spoken tribute to its writer Christine McVie. They are the only vocals on an otherwise instrumental album.

Hugh Fielder
Hugh Fielder

Hugh Fielder has been writing about music for 47 years. Actually 58 if you include the essay he wrote about the Rolling Stones in exchange for taking time off school to see them at the Ipswich Gaumont in 1964. He was news editor of Sounds magazine from 1975 to 1992 and editor of Tower Records Top magazine from 1992 to 2001. Since then he has been freelance. He has interviewed the great, the good and the not so good and written books about some of them. His favourite possession is a piece of columnar basalt he brought back from Iceland.