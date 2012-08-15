Michael Des Barres: Carnaby Street

’I was 19 in 1967/ On the streets of London I was as high as heaven,’ growls the much-travelled Des Barres on the title track, and his passion for the mid-60s informs this lovingly curated tribute to the music of his youth.

So we get pitch-perfect nods to Wilson Pickett (Forgive Me, Please Stay), bluesy riff-rockers (Route 69, Little Latin Lover) and more enthusiasm for a paisley-coloured past than an Austin Powers convention.

While there’s little here to interest the floating voter, fans will be delighted to hear Des Barres in such fine fettle, his bluesy rasp on You’re My Pain Killer and Hot And Sticky every inch a match for Rod The Mod.