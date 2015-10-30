Melodic Round-up: December 2015

Martina Edoff: Unity

“I’m a rock chick – guilty as charged,” Martina Edoff said, laughing, to Classic Rock’s AOR magazine last summer as she finally broke away from a career as a pop backing singer to pursue her one true love – melodic hard rock.

Edoff’s self-titled, independently released debut was well received, critics drawing comparisons to Shania Twain and the glossy MTV-era of the singer’s beloved Heart. However, the leap from that album to its successor is pretty spectacular.

Edoff is now backed by hard-rockers and fellow Swedes H.e.a.t, whose keyboard player Jona Tee also handles co-production, in cahoots with Tobias Lindell of Europe/Crashdïet fame. Along with Erik Mårtensson (Eclipse/W.E.T.), Ammunition’s Åge Sten Nilsen and Matti Alfonzetti of Skintrade, various H.e.a.t alumni also contribute with Edoff to the writing process. Unsurprisingly, the results are imbedded with class. From the hook-laden Never Let You Down and World Has Gone Mad to Spirit Of Light and The Moment Of Truth, this is the unmistakable sound of a singer raising her game. (8⁄ 10 )

BulletBoys: *Elefanté*

As leader Marq Torien confirms elsewhere this issue, BulletBoys are no longer a hair-metal act. Elefanté, the Los Angeles group’s first set of original tunes since 2009, is a diverse, thrill-a-minute collection that does them immense credit, and even at the ripe old age of 54, Torien still packs the pipes to do this album’s quality material justice. (8⁄ 10 )

Corvus: *Chasing Miracles*

Those that favour their AOR as mama nature intended, straight outta the 1980s, should chase down the debut album from this Midlands-based quintet. Though the early stages of Chasing Miracles confirm a strong debt to Bon Jovi and Def Leppard, its second half sees Corvus carving out something a little more unique. (7⁄ 10 )

C.O.P.: *State Of Rock*

Comprising three members of the cult Swedish favourites Grand Illusion – Christian and Peter Sundrell, and Ola af Trampe – C.O.P. fuse the slick immediacy of the Scandi scene with pure North American-sounding AOR. Peter Sundrell might have a register so high that only dogs will fully appreciate it, but the songs are excellent. (8⁄ 10 )

Naked: *End Game*