Matty T Wall: Blue Skies (Only Blues Music)

Wall’s early absorption in the ferocious metal of Sepultura and Metallica have made him a musician with serious attitude, his skill-set bolstered by vocal polish, decisive guitar tone and obvious flair as a bandleader. Instrumental Scorcher is a devastating introduction to his sound: a seamless blend of judicious sustain, fleet-fingered fretwork and all-out attack.

Wall’s own compositions on Blue Skies range from noirish drama (Broken Heart Tattoo) to blowsy ballad (This Is Real), his musical vitality and presence compensating for a slight lack of originality. Covers of songs by Jimi Hendrix, Keb’ Mo’ and Robert Johnson (on the final Hellhound On My Trail) contain bold and brave personal touches. When his own songs match up to his influences,

he’ll be hard to beat.