Marillion: A Sunday Night Above The Rain

Last year’s bi-annual Marillion Weekend took place at Center Parcs, Port Zelande, The Netherlands. This two-CD/two-DVD, 130-minute document is the durable band’s state-of-their-art salvo.

Three decades away from the style with which laymen still associate them, they play eclectic latest album Sounds That Can’t Be Made in full, though not in sequence (“something to do with the lights”, mutters Steve Hogarth).

Of the two key epics, Montreal is much more effective than Gaza. The even longer This Strange Engine, from ’97, now counts as an oldie. The atmosphere’s tangible: perhaps overly so, as an often croaky Hogarth lets the fans sing, and between-song applause lasts an eternity.

Another thirty years and people might twig they’re not about Kayleigh any more.