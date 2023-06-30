Lucinda Williams rocks out of misfortune with Bruce Springsteen and friends

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

A stroke has taken away Lucinda Williams’s ability to play guitar, and a tornado took her house away, and yet this record is a beautiful act of affirmation.

Long-standing friend Jesse Malin co-writes alongside Williams and producer-husband Tom Overby. She is joined on two tracks by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa, putting in the keen support.

Songs like New York Comeback are joyous and undaunted. Her voice retains all the character and grit, and on Jukebox she yearns for the postpandemic, post-recovery charm of the local Wurlitzer machine stacked with Patsy Cline and Muddy Waters records.

There’s a lyrical salute to Tom Petty on Stolen Moments, and The Replacements get their dues on Hum’s Liquor, a remembrance of Bob Stinson and his destructive habits, on which brother/bassistTommy Stinson sings backing vocals. This album is all heart, the camaraderie is immense, and Williams assures listeners that it’s not dark yet.