Lords Of Altamont: Lords Take Altamont

Since forming in 1999 to kiss off the last century and reinvent biker rock by invoking the infamous 60s-flattening festival, LA’s Jake ‘The Preacher’ Cavaliere and his Lords Of Altamont have been laying waste to the world’s gig circuit with the kind of high-octane, balls-out rock’n’roll thought to have perished with the Motor City’s heyday, releasing four towering inferno albums along the way.

To celebrate the band’s 15th anniversary, Cavaliere’s current line-up are joined by former members to cover 14 songs performed at the Altamont festival by the Rolling Stones, CSN&Y, Flying Burrito Brothers, Jefferson Airplane and Santana, giving them blistering resprays that recall the MC5 at full throttle, but charged with their own demonic energy.

Somehow the Lords manage to make classics like Gimme Shelter, Sympathy For The Devil and even Santana’s Jingo their own, on what could well end up the year’s most glorious high-energy rock missile.