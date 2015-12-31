Live Review: Status Quo

Perhaps unfairly Status Quo’s pre Christmas winter shows have been dubbed “Panto Quo” by fans disappointed that the reunion with Alan Lancaster and John Coghlan didn’t stretch beyond a couple of tours. Despite that, the denim-clad faithful still brave a nasty storm to make it to the SSE Hydro.

Quo arrive with little fanfare but a solid opener. Caroline quickly has the fans lost in a 12-bar paradise, and is swiftly followed by the non-stop chug of Dion’s The Wanderer. At different times, Francis Rossi and Rick Parfitt hunch down, legs akimbo, guitars dangling suggestively over the front row who don’t mind one bit. There’s a certain cockney swagger when Rossi addresses the crowd. But his reference to “jocks and paddies” leaves one Glaswegian complaining that his stage “patter is rotten”.

All is forgiven when the atmosphere shifts during a five-song medley bookended by What You’re Proposing and Again And Again. Later, the band line up at the front of the stage for Gerdundula, with its Crosby, Stills And Nash-flavoured harmonies. And if In The Army Now is somewhat subdued in the light of recent global events, the feeling dissolves as Whatever You Want and _Rockin’ All Over The World _greet us like a long-lost friend who’d just got a round in. The begrudgers might deem this pantomime. But the audience enjoyed it very much.

Oh yes they did!