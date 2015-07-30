Little Devils: The Storm Inside

The Storm Inside is an album that wrestles with your affection, and it’s a fight Little Devils both win and lose.

Yoka Qureshi’s flute and sax playing enriches their sonic platter and without it, things would be a little lacklustre. The former adds vibrancy to Deep Inside, the latter croons. Here, alongside her genteel and impassioned singing, the London quartet come across in their best light. On more upbeat numbers, however, there is something lacking in the vocal conviction. As such it’s Big Ray’s solo on My Perfect You and I Still Want It Back’s channelling of Billy Gibbons that provide standout moments. Moody instrumental Heavy Weather is another shining moment, but as a whole this is a patchy effort.