Lit have returned to the party

California countrification on hold for Orange County punks on seventh album Tastes Like Gold

If Lit had visions of riding into the sunset as grizzled cowpunks, they’ve had to press the pause button. It seems that their audience (now at the second/ third wife, third/fourth child stage – a bit like the band themselves) were not ready for the Nashville nod attached to 2017’s These Are The Days

They wanted more of the drunken laments that the Orange County punks had copyrighted back in the post-grunge daze, preferably with more Boris Johnson-style insincere regret. 

So it’s back to the “that was a helluva party” antics of Yeah Yeah Yeah and the allegedly autobiographical Kicked Off The Plane where, despite singing about ‘the walk of shame’, it’s hard to know how much of the regret is real. 

But they’re still intrigued by that fourth chord, so they’ve tacked on a cover of The CarsLet’s Go at the end to see if they can slip that through.

