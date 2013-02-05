Lightning Swords Of Death: Baphometic Chaosium

Not exactly prolific, this being only their third album in a decade, Lightning Swords Of Death have, however, toured extensively across the States with the likes of Danzig and High On Fire, as well as the more extreme metal-friendly Septic Flesh and Behemoth.

It’s obvious from the off that LSOD are clearly a band well-honed by their touring expertise. USBM is starting to garner recognition on this side of the pond and Baphometic Chaosium is a razor-sharp set of killer black metal that they can be more than proud of.

Drawing from both the classic rawness of Mayhem and Gorgoroth – the title track and Acid Gate for example – as well as the Lovecraftian nightmare pysch metal of Nachtmystium, as on Epicyclarium, they have a knack for sounding both anciently epic and violently in your face at the same time. Granted, the BM world is awash with accomplished and capable bands, but these Californians are more than worthy of your attention.