Leprous – Live At Rockefeller Music Hall album review

There’s nothing innovative about this release, available as a DVD, CD or DVD/CD package. What’s more, the filming of the visuals has no fresh gimmick to attract the casual fan.

What Norway’s Leprous rely on instead is their own talent and their ability to create a tremendous live experience. Live… was shot in Oslo, which leads to occasional amusement when frontman Einar Solberg forgets they’re being filmed for an internationally available DVD and starts talking in his native tongue. The overriding impact, though, is of a staggering performance embracing all the elements that make the band so startling. There are pastures of contemplative progression informed by Solberg’s chiming vocals and keyboards, but these are augmented by some blaring, frenetically driven metal passages when guitarist Tor Oddmund Suhrke comes into his own with an attacking delivery. Much of the set comes from the band’s 2015 album The Congregation. This gives a welcome cohesion, helping to make Live… a cracking representation of Leprous’s craft.