Lawnmower Deth: the kings of knob-gag thrash-parody are back

Despite being the least prolific thrash band in history, Lawnmower Deth still make a uniquely appealing racket, blending gloriously vulgar Viz-comic humour with properly gnarly speed-punk riffs.

After first disbanding in 1993, the Nottinghamshire stupidcore veterans have been active again as a hilarious live act since 2008, but Blunt Cutters is their first new album in 28 years.

Alongside reassuringly juvenile lyrics abut chocolate logs and nosh-offs, these creaky-kneed old-timers mock their own advancing years and ageing fan base on tracks such as Into The Pit, at times sounding like Sleaford Mods with tooth-rattling guitars. But there is craft and ambition behind the shouty self-mockery.

Epic dystopian anthems like Raise Your Snails and Agency Of C.O.B. could be Muse on a Motorhead budget, while the title track is a majestic glam-rock beast that, impressively, resists using the obvious rhyme for ‘blunt’.

Classy when they need to be, smarter than they pretend to be, these national treasures of knob-gag metal are long overdue knighthoods.