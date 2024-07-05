You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

Ever since 2018’s True Blue, L.A. Edwards have been getting more polished than their Americana roots could bear. Thankfully with this latest album they find a canny buffer: post-Born To Run Bruce Springsteen.

Granted, Pie Town doesn’t have anthems of that calibre, but by embracing heartland rock they capture the earnest warmth of their earlier releases while leaning more comfortably on their 80s pop tendencies.

L.A. Edwards - Comin' Around (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

At its best, this results in rockers like Don’t Know Better and I Won’t, driving bass and stadium synths offering a sense of buoyancy. But soulful numbers like For You and Angel Wait still feel too slick, more Wet Wet Wet than any Springsteen/Petty fan will want to try.

The middle ground is staid country rock, Little Sunshine and El Camino perfectly enjoyable if you don’t mind a lack of emotional depth, but especially frustrating when Waterfall and Can You See Me show the waters can run deep.