Getting harder and heavier with each album, Devon’s Kris Barras Band come flying out of the blocks on this fourth release with a succession of tough riffs and memorable choruses.
But what really sets it apart from their previous album, Death Valley Paradise, is the smart production that maintains a clarity of sound, no matter how big the riffs and choruses get. It also gives their musicianship a chance to shine.
Unbreakable may be something of a headbangers’ ball, but the lyrics make clear just why the singer is not about to break, and there’s a whole range of varied techniques packed into the brief but incendiary guitar solo.
Likewise the solid riffs and dynamic chorus of Savages, which is about kicking back against the put-downs, leave enough room to work in some clever electronic effects.