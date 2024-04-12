Getting harder and heavier with each album, Devon’s Kris Barras Band come flying out of the blocks on Halo Effect

By Hugh Fielder
Getting harder and heavier with each album, Devon’s Kris Barras Band come flying out of the blocks on this fourth release with a succession of tough riffs and memorable choruses. 

But what really sets it apart from their previous album, Death Valley Paradise, is the smart production that maintains a clarity of sound, no matter how big the riffs and choruses get. It also gives their musicianship a chance to shine. 

Unbreakable may be something of a headbangers’ ball, but the lyrics make clear just why the singer is not about to break, and there’s a whole range of varied techniques packed into the brief but incendiary guitar solo. 

Likewise the solid riffs and dynamic chorus of Savages, which is about kicking back against the put-downs, leave enough room to work in some clever electronic effects.

