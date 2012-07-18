Kreator: Phantom Antichrist

Like many of their veteran thrash metal peers, Kreator have successfully negotiated the tricky journey into the modern era without sacrificing integrity or losing momentum.

What is more remarkable is that Mille Petrozza and his hard-hitting bandmates still sound as incensed and incisive as they ever did. In fact this album exhibits an intensity and focus that puts many much younger bands to shame, while signalling a subtle but worthy expansion of the Germans’ trademark sound to incorporate a greater sense of melody amid the expected violence and fury.

Pinpoint precision and Petrozza’s enraged bark have long set Kreator apart from the hordes, but here they seem to have clicked into a higher gear than ever before, with the likes of Death To This World and Civilization Collapse bearing the unmistakable air of freshly minted classics.

Their best album in two decades or more.