Koritni: The Night Goes On For Days

What exactly is Koritni’s MO? The album title conjures up a classic Ringo Starr-ism. The tunes froth with AC/DC ’tude (Horns Up) and Black Crowes country rock swing (Little Man), knocked into shape by the right names (mixed by Kevin Shirley, sleeve design by Mark Wilkinson, Quo drummer John Coughlan guests on Water Of Life).

But often there seems to be a knowing wink, if not an enormous comedy flare going up, signalling a toe-dip into irony. Rock N Roll Ain’t No Crime hits Steel Panther territory when frontman Lex mutters: ‘It ain’t noise pollution either’, going on to deconstruct the mechanics of a rock song. From here every rasp, gasp and (many a clichéd) lyric has lost credibility.

It all sounds like fun, but, like the inclusion of bonus live track Fortunate Son, what’s the actual point?

