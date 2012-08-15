Kobra And The Lotus: Kobra And The Lotus

Try to ignore that Canadians Kobra And The Lotus are known primarily for their fresh-faced frontwoman Kobra Paige – in a scene where bearded dudes dominate, heavy metal bands led by beautiful women will struggle to be seen as more than eye-candy fronting faceless musicians.

But behind the visuals, the girl sure can wail: her strong yet sweet bellow was likely raised on Halford and Dickinson, and her band’s playing skills are just as good.

On their second, self-titled release, KATL inject sounds from heavy metal’s golden years with a refreshing, youthful energy, blending NWOBHM with racing power-metal chords and sounds reminiscent of Dio and Judas Priest.

Nothing groundbreaking here, perhaps, but it’s still a hell of a lot of fun.