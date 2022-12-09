Kitten Pyramid: Befuddling pro-vegetarian concept prog is the new black

Why you can trust Louder Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

Of all the great concept albums written about the environmental impact of meat eating, this third release from Burton-On-Trent prog misfits Kitten Pyramid might just be the most bewildering.

Kiddo features so many surprise twists it's entirely possible many listeners will be reaching for the travel sickness pills by the time album centrepiece Whale hoves into view. It's that discombobulating.



It's also very good. Inhabiting an imaginative realm where The Cardiacs meets Super Furry Animals meets Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy meets Vivian Stanshall via Paddy McAloon's I Trawl The Megahertz, it boggles, it wobbles, it frequently squelches, and on BBC the melody from Cream's Sunshine Of Your Love is used to backbone a lyric about a "cheeky chihuahua" [note: BBC featured on review copies of the album, but did not make the final track listing].

Meanwhile, Jalapeños sounds like Foo Fighters jamming with the Polyphonic Spree, and Biscuits is Blur but with added seagulls. You could listen to this for 150 years and still be hearing new things.