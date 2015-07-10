Kingcrow: Eidos

Part three of a prog metal trilogy scrutinising the big questions of mortal existence, Kingcrow’s sixth album focuses on life’s choices, regret and disillusionment.

On paper it doesn’t read like a laugh a minute, but the music is superbly played, the band swinging powerfully and easily from angular, brutal riffage to mellow passages of ethereal beauty.

The only missteps are the occasional lapses into flamenco-style guitar and hand-clapping. These aberrations aside, Open Sky and The Deeper Divide are where it all comes together most satisfyingly, both tracks sounding suitably vast, cinematic and compelling.

For sheer atmosphere and bold imagination, Eidos is something of a major proggy triumph./o:p